Roll-out of Covid-19 autumn booster gets underway across Yorkshire

In total, more than 3.1 million people in this region aged 50 or over, or with a weakened immune system, are eligible to receive the next-generation Covid-19 vaccine. NHS vaccination teams will visit some 2,300 care homes in this region to deliver autumn booster jabs.

Dr Kev Smith, Regional Director of Public Health Commissioning, said care home residents and staff, and people who are housebound, will be among the first to receive the new variant-tackling vaccine, as the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme moves into its next phase.

“Since the first Covid-19 vaccine was given in December 2020 it has saved lives, helped tens of thousands of people stay out of hospital and made it safer for us all to live with the virus,” he said.

NHS vaccination teams have begun visiting care homes across the region as the roll-out of Covid-19 autumn booster jabs gets underway in Yorkshire.

“Covid-19 is still with us and people can still become very ill. Having your booster jab will ensure you continue to have the best protection against Coronavirus during the winter months.”

Dr Smith said it’s important people who are eligible come forward as soon as possible when it’s their turn for extra protection ahead of winter – when viruses circulate most and can cause greatest harm. For maximum protection, the Covid vaccination must be at least three months after the previous dose.

The NHS will let people know when it is their turn to come forward and, based on expert guidance, is offering the booster vaccination to those at greatest risk first.

Once invited, people can book using the National Booking Service, by calling 119, or they can find a local vaccination walk-in site.

Dr Yvette Oade, Regional Medical Director, for NHS England North East and Yorkshire, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of vaccination in protecting us from serious illness. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious illness is to get the newly-approved, next generation Covid vaccine when invited to do so – as well as your annual flu jab – to ensure you have maximum protection.