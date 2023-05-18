The government reinstated the ban yesterday (May 17) on animal testing for cosmetics following a public outcry.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that since 2019, the government had been issuing licences for animal testing of cosmetic ingredients in line with European Union chemical rules.

This meant that the government had allowed animal testing for makeup ingredients to resume despite a 25-year ban.

The government announced an immediate licensing ban on the use of animals for testing chemicals used exclusively as cosmetic ingredients following backlash.

However, it has now been revealed that Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has confirmed that no new licences will be granted, in response to the outcry.

In response, Dr Penny Hawkins, Head of the RSPCA's animals in the science department, said: “We are really pleased that the UK Government has reconsidered its policy and announced an immediate licensing ban on the use of animals for testing chemicals used exclusively as cosmetic ingredients.

"The outrage following the UK Government’s decision to quietly follow European Union chemical testing rules really reinforces just how important this issue is to the public and we are pleased that outcry has been listened to.

“Whilst this is a positive step in the right direction, we continue to call on the UK Government to commit to a coordinated cross-government action plan to accelerate the transition to animal free research and testing.

Dr Penny Hawkins, Head of the RSPCA's animals in science department has reacted to the government's U-turn.

“We hope that this is the first step of a serious commitment by the UK Government to do more towards phasing out the use of animals in science.”

