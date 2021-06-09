Sadness of miscarriage acknowleged with new card launched by Wakefield-based Card Factory

A card to specifically acknowledge the sadness of miscarriage has gone on sale at a major retailer, in what is thought to be a UK first.

A card to specifically acknowledge the sadness of miscarriage has gone on sale at a major retailer, in what is thought to be a UK first.

The Wakefield-based Miscarriage Association has teamed up with the Card Factory - which also has its HQ in Wakefield - to offer a card to help break the taboo of pregnancy loss.

The Miscarriage Association said an estimated one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage.

But miscarriage still often goes unacknowledged and can be an extremely distressing and lonely experience for those going through it.

The new card carries the simple but sensitive message ‘There’s no good card for this. I’m so sorry for the loss of your baby’ in the handwriting of someone who has been through miscarriage herself.

It also carries details of how to access the Miscarriage Association’s free information and support services.

The card - thought to be the first specific miscarriage card stocked by a major retailer - is now on sale at Card Factory online and will go into the retailer’s shops in the next few months.

A donation of 10 per cent from the sale of each card will go to support the charity’s work.

Miscarriage Association national director Ruth Bender Atik, said: “For many women and their partners, miscarriage marks the loss of a baby and the hopes and dreams they had for their family. It can be deeply distressing and yet it’s still something that many people find difficult to talk about.

“People worry about saying the wrong thing, so often so say nothing at all which can leave those experiencing the loss feeling very alone.

“This card provides simple words that can make a real difference. And having a miscarriage card sit alongside those for other types of bereavement is a really important step in raising awareness of the impact of pregnancy loss.”

Jo Bennett, Studio Director of Card Factory, said: “By partnering with the Miscarriage Association in offering this card, we wanted to acknowledge that miscarriage is an important life event alongside all of the other occasions we mark.

“Rather than, perhaps buying a blank card and trying to find the words to say, people can now buy a specific card for miscarriage with a sensitive and thoughtful message to truly acknowledge that loss.”

Angie O’Reilly, who has had two miscarriages, said: “I think the miscarriage sympathy cards are a wonderful idea, and I know I would have appreciated this when I had my losses.

“It’s fantastic that it’s being introduced into a high street retailer too. Sending a card is such an easy thing to do, but it is a gesture that is so valued by the recipient, especially when it’s hard for people to find the right words.”

The card is available online at https://www.cardfactory.co.uk/personalised-charity-miscarriage-card---im-so-sorry/62842.html.