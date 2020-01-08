Self harming charity Battle Scars is now offering support to people in Wakefield

A charity which offers support to people who self harm, along with their family and friends, is now offering guidance to those in need in Wakefield.

Battle Scars will be hosting group sessions to offer their support to people affected by self harm by offering support and advice.

The charity offer support to people who self harm.

Jenny Groves, founder of the charity, said: “If you don't think about what trigger is, you can not help yourself. You need to put the effort in and face the facts you have been avoiding.

"Only you can help yourself.We can just guide you to help manage it."

Group sessions will include activities, discussions and workshops. No referral is needed and all sessions free of charge.

Those seeking help and taking part in the sessions must be over the age of 18.

Friends and family members are also welcome to the sessions to help them get a better understanding of the issue and help will be given to those supporting someone who self harms.

Jenny said: “Nobody is forced to take part, just listening will help."

Battle Scars is organised by volunteers who have themselves experienced or are still experiencing self harm.

Jenny said: “We have a really strong team. We are not teachers, we are only here for advice and help.

"There's a large amount of safeguarding and we are all fully trained.

“There is no safe way to self harm, so the support we can offer to manage and get control over it is highly benefiting."

The charity will be launching their first session, Wednesday, January 15.

For more information visit the website here.