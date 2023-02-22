Laura passed away recently following a brave and dignified battle against cancer, and her death has led to heartfelt tributes from those who knew her, from close family through to work colleagues, keen to shine a light on her strength, enthusiasm for life and commitment to raising awareness of metastatic breast cancer.

The 35-year-old, who had been fighting cancer for eight years, made it clear from her initial diagnosis she was determined to battle the condition head-on and raise as much awareness of the disease as possible.

As well as continuing in her beloved role as an RVN at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, for as long as she could, Laura used social media to help her efforts to support others suffering from cancer, often inspiring hundreds of positive responses.

She also raised money for breast cancer charities, as well as fronting a Marks and Spencer campaign in breast cancer awareness month.

Her love of animals, not least her many patients at Paragon, also stayed with her. Her commitment to her patients was clear to see during Covid as she

continued to work despite being vulnerable herself.

Laura’s mum, Hilary, said: “Laura’s love of animals started early. When she was young she loved horse riding and would spend all day on a Sunday working at local riding stables, mucking out in order to get a free riding lesson.

“Her free spirit also emerged from a young age as Laura was always happy and cheerful – and sometimes a bit mischievous, getting into many scrapes and a few visits to A&E, although thankfully nothing too serious.

“Laura was strong, determined, beautiful, intelligent, funny, sensitive, kind and loving. She didn’t realise how much. She was one of a kind and she touched everyone she met, inspiring people without even knowing it.”

Laura had previously posted on her GoFundMe page: “My motto is the Hindi saying ‘har pal me zindagi’, which loosely translated means ‘enjoy every moment’.

“I certainly try to appreciate everything and I am grateful for what I have.

“Of course, I don’t want to die but we all will at some point, so at least I have time to accept it, right?”

Hilary said: “I’m very proud of what Laura achieved but perhaps none more so than when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer and her determination to continue training as a veterinary nurse.

“She continued to work and study and passed all her exams in 2016, also receiving a veterinary nursing award for ‘best veterinary nursing final year student’.”

It was Laura’s inspirational spirit and indomitable determination that encouraged colleagues at Paragon to launch the GoFundMe account so she could fulfil an ambitious bucket list of activities.

Among the items she was able to tick off included a visit to the Himalayas, Christmas in New York and a Broadway show.

Paragon’s nursing team leader Stacy Carlton said: “Without a doubt, Laura was the best, strongest and bravest person in the world.

“She was also one of the best veterinary nurses that I’ve ever worked with. Every single patient received her total devotion to providing the best level of care.