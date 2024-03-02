Sherwood Court residents show 'extra care' and give back to Pinderfields Hospital by fundraising for MY MRI Appeal
The group at Sherwood Court, in Kettlethorpe, were praised and thanked for their fundraising efforts which saw them rally together through raffles, coffee mornings and bingo nights to help fund Pinderfields Hospital’s new MRI unit.
Dean Whitaker, who has lived at Sherwood Court for two years, said: “We have just been absolutely ecstatic about how everyone has got together to make this wonderful thing happen.
“Being able to give back to a great cause like Pinderfields, which everybody here at Sherwood Court uses, has been very humbling for us all.”
Sherwood Court is one of Yorkshire Housing’s extra care schemes and is located in Kettlethorpe. Staff from Pinderfields Hospital made a visit there last week to explain how MRI scans work and what a difference the donation will make.
And in a further message of thanks, Keith Ramsay, chair of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust and MY Hospitals Charity, said: “On behalf of MY Hospitals Charity and colleagues at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust I extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at Sherwood Court who raised funds for MY MRI Appeal.
“The public phase of the appeal relies on the tenacity of individuals who generously support our ambitious target which will improve care and clinical outcomes for our patients, by developing a diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital.
“The appeal is our biggest fundraiser to date and we are immensely grateful for the support from the community who have embodied the selfless meaning of charity and have contributed to the betterment of our local population.”
The £6 million development at Pinderfields Hospital will see a new diagnostic suite created, including the installation of a state-of-the-art MRI scanner. It’s being funded with trust budget allocations, a grant from NHS England and donations from the local community.