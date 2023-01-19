Habeeb Faqirzai said had been unable to find an NHS dentist around the district and was told there was but was no room for daughter Madina, who had visible markings on her teeth.

But after speaking to local media, including the Express, he was approached by a dental practice in Castleford who offered to see Madina.

Madina Farqizai. Picture Scott Merrylees

Mr Faqirzai said the practice, which asked not to be named, offered advice and treatment to the six-year-old.

He said:”I was surprised and happy when they contacted us.

“It is a relief to know her teeth will be OK. There is hope now. When Madina heard she was so happy.

"But I will still try to get the rest of my family registered with a dentist.

Habeeb Farqizai was unable to find a dentist in Wakefield for his daughter Madina. Picture Scott Merrylees

“This is still a problem with getting access – when news came out a lot of people told me that they were having the same problem as me. It was like the whole of Yorkshire was having the same problem.

"I really hope that everyone who has a problem is able to see a dentist.

“There is a long way to go but I’m happy we were able to help Madina.”

Mr Faqirzai spoke to Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood who raised his plight in the House of Commons.

Mr Lightwood said: "There is no doubt that we are facing a national dental emergency.

"The government continues to make empty promises about reforming NHS dentistry. What we need is action.

“Tooth decay, extractions and significant dental pain are increasing in children as young as five.

“It is shocking that less than half of Wakefield's children saw a NHS dentist last year.

“This is simply not good enough – the government is letting our children down."

Responding to Mr Lightwood’s question, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the government had recently reformed the NHS dentistry contract, providing more funding, but that he was sorry to hear of the specific case.