Smoking is the leading cause of preventable ill health in Wakefield and is linked to one in five deaths.

People urged to give up smoking for a month with the aim of quitting for good.

Wakefield Council is supporting Stoptober in delivering this year’s message to smokers which is, “when you stop smoking, good things start to happen”.

During October people are invited to start to try and give up smoking for 28 days with the aim of quitting smoking for good.

Research shows that within as little as 20 minutes of quitting smoking, your body begins to show signs of recovery.

Stoptober, now in its 12th year, is a national campaign that focuses on helping people to give up smoking.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “By taking part in Stoptober, you are joining millions of quitters experiencing the benefits of a smoke-free life.

“It is important for smokers to know that they are not alone on their journey towards quitting and that any attempt is a step in the right direction.

"In Wakefield, our friendly local services are here to help you all the way.”

Evidence says that smokers who stop smoking for 28 days are five times more likely to stop for life. Quitting smoking will allow people to start moving better, breathe more easily and gives them more money to spend.

By taking part in Stoptober this year, smokers will be able to get a range of support. This includes access to tools such as the free ‘Quit Smoking’ NHS app which allows people to track their progress, monitor the money they save and receive daily support.

Some of the other useful tools include, Facebook messenger bot, Stoptober Facebook online communities, daily emails and SMS and an online Personal Quit Plan tool.

Search Yorkshire Smoke Free Wakefield , or visit NHS Stop Smoking Service - Yorkshire Smokefree or call 0800 612 0011 free from landlines or 0330 660 1166 free from most mobiles.