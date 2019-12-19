Stormtrooper Daniel goes the extra mile raise funds for children’s cancer charity

Daniel White from Hemsworth has completed a series of courageous challenges to raise funds for a children’s cancer charity.

Daniel aged 28, set out to raise money for Candlelighters, a children’s charity in Yorkshire dedicated to combating childhood cancer, leukaemia, and serious blood disorders.

He completed various runs dressed as a Stormtrooper from Star Wars and later took it to the next level with the addition of a wedding dress.

For the next 18 months he carried a 34kg anchor on his chest during his challenges - a nod to his service in the Royal Navy.

The motto that Daniel stuck to throughout his anchor-carrying challenges was: “I’m ‘carrying the weight for others who can’t”.

Daniel is now well underway with his next set of challenges which involve carrying a 40kg (dry) 70kg (wet) Ruthlee Man Overboard Dummy.

These are used at sea when someone falls overboard or requires rescuing.

He also completed the National Three Peaks in 54 hours in pouring rain and has taken part in the Great South Run both with the famous dummy on his shoulder.

So far he has raised a staggering £18,500 which will be split between Candlelighters and The Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity.

Chloe White, community fundraiser at Candlelighters said: “Daniel is such an inspiration and the amount of money and awareness he has raised is phenomenal.

“Here at Candlelighters we couldn’t continue to support our families without fantastic people like Daniel.”