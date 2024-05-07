Surgeons stay ‘hip’ at Pontefract Hospital with new state-of-the-art fixation system
and live on Freeview channel 276
The system holds patients in place more securely, making it easier for surgeons to precisely install a patient’s new hip in the correct position.
As a result, patient outcomes are expected to improve, with reduced risks and enhanced recovery times.
The equipment, which cost just over £4,000, has been funded by MY Hospitals Charity.
Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer said: “The fixation system is poised to set a new benchmark for orthopaedic surgeries at Mid Yorks.
"The additional equipment will elevate the care we give our patients undergoing hip replacement surgeries, by ensuring greater stability and accuracy during the procedure.”
Additionally, the surgical team were able to acquire Bluetooth headsets for patients, made possible through a supplementary funding grant of £140.
During hip replacement surgeries, patients remain awake and can often experience anxiety and discomfort due to the surrounding noise and awareness of the procedure.
Richard said: “We aim to make our patients’ experience as comfortable as possible.
"The noisy surgical environment can be uncomfortable and daunting for patients. Having the option to provide patients with headsets to listen to their favourite music or podcast can help them to remain calm and relaxed throughout the operation.
“This innovative approach to patient care aligns with our commitment to prioritising patient comfort and wellbeing at every stage of their healthcare journey. Having access to generous donations made by the communities we serve, empowers us to stay at the forefront of medical advancements, for that we are forever grateful.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.