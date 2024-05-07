Surgeons stay ‘hip’ at Pontefract Hospital with new state-of-the-art fixation system

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The system holds patients in place more securely, making it easier for surgeons to precisely install a patient’s new hip in the correct position.

As a result, patient outcomes are expected to improve, with reduced risks and enhanced recovery times.

The equipment, which cost just over £4,000, has been funded by MY Hospitals Charity.

Surgery staff at Pontefract Hospital demonstrating the new equipment

Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer said: “The fixation system is poised to set a new benchmark for orthopaedic surgeries at Mid Yorks.

"The additional equipment will elevate the care we give our patients undergoing hip replacement surgeries, by ensuring greater stability and accuracy during the procedure.”

Additionally, the surgical team were able to acquire Bluetooth headsets for patients, made possible through a supplementary funding grant of £140.

During hip replacement surgeries, patients remain awake and can often experience anxiety and discomfort due to the surrounding noise and awareness of the procedure.

Richard said: “We aim to make our patients’ experience as comfortable as possible.

"The noisy surgical environment can be uncomfortable and daunting for patients. Having the option to provide patients with headsets to listen to their favourite music or podcast can help them to remain calm and relaxed throughout the operation.