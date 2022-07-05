Take a tour around the new Queen Elizabeth Covid Vaccination Centre in Wakefield

The Queen Elizabeth Covid-19 Vaccination Centre celebrated its official opening after moving from its former home at Navigation Walk.

The vaccination service is managed by the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and will also be operating ‘pop up’ clinics in local communities to help make it as easy as possible for people to get their jabs.

The centre caters for everyone, offering a mix of adult only clinics, child clinics and family clinics for ages 5 and above for people who have yet to be vaccinated or who need their second or booster dose.

People can choose to book an appointment or walk into an appropriate clinic. You can book online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119 free of charge.

Details of the clinics being held each week are also available on the nhs.uk website for those who would prefer to walk in, and you do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number.

The new centre can be found on Queen Elizabeth Road, Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, WF1 4AA.

David Melia, Director of Nursing at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust (MYHT), who opened the centre said: “NHS colleagues have done an incredible job in relocating our vaccination centre so quickly, without disruption to the service for our patients.

"With our new centre now running, we are proud to continue our efforts in stopping the spread of the virus and helping to keep everyone in the community safe.”

The centre offers a range of support for patients, including facilitating additional needs such as learning difficulties, access to sign language, translation services and specialist care for nervous patients.

Suzannah Cookson, Chief Nurse, NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination rollout in Wakefield, said: “The current rise in Covid-19 infections shows how important it is for people to protect themselves and get whichever vaccination they need, and the new centre will help make this as easy and convenient as possible.