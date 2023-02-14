The trust – which runs hospitals in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury – received the Special Recognition Award, in acknowledgment of its ongoing collaborative work with Wakefield College, and Apprentice Healthcare Assistant, Nina Borowik, received the Health and Education Apprentice of the Year award.

The annual awards, held last week, aim to recognise the outstanding contributions and achievements of apprentices across Yorkshire, alongside highlighting employers’ commitments to apprenticeship programmes.

Len Richards, chief executive of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I’m exceptionally proud of the success of my colleagues at the Apprenticeship Awards, in recognition of all the work we have undertaken at the trust to support apprenticeships over the years.

Nina Borowik, apprentice healthcare assistant, pictured left, received the Health & Education Apprentice of the Year award. She is with Anita Mason, clinical skills tutor.

"I look forward to continuing to collaborate with the team at Wakefield College to further progress this exciting work.

“Congratulations to all involved for your fantastic contributions. Also, a huge well done to Nina for your hard work and dedication – I’m looking forward to seeing how your career progresses with us here at the trust.”

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals showed its support to National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), by highlighting available roles within the trust and showcasing the benefits of taking part in an apprenticeship as a route into your chosen career, by shining a light on individuals who have undertaken both clinical and non-clinical apprenticeships.

The trust also welcomed its 100th Wakefield College apprentice to the team during National Apprenticeship Week.