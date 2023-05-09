News you can trust since 1852
'The start of a new era' Pinderfields Hospital makes history with robotic assisted operation

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s theatre team have made Trust history, completing their first cases of robotic assisted gynaecology operations.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:13 BST

The team, led by Consultant Gynaecologist, Mr Alexander Oboh, successfully provided surgery for four women in theatre at Wakefield’s Pinderfields Hospital last month.

Robotically assisted surgery, is a form of minimally invasive surgery, where the surgeon operates at a console while viewing a high definition, 3D image inside the patient’s body.

This type of surgery brings benefits to patients, including a faster recovery time and smaller area of skin incision.

Consultant Gynaecologist, Mr Alexander Oboh, successfully provided surgery for Joan Patrick.Consultant Gynaecologist, Mr Alexander Oboh, successfully provided surgery for Joan Patrick.
It also has benefits for the clinical teams as it results in fewer muscular skeletal issues suffered by the surgeon, and affords a more efficient use of theatre staff and supporting medics, freeing up trainees to support other areas of the service.

Mr Oboh said: “This is a fantastic achievement, for which I am indebted to many people, from our nursing theatre team and anaesthesia team to our senior management team.

"This is the beginning of a new era for gynaecology surgery at Mid Yorkshire.”

Joan Partrick, the first of the four patients, said: “Being Mr Oboh’s first patient for robotic surgery, I cannot praise him and all the team who looked after me enough.

Consultant Gynaecologist, Mr Alexander Oboh.Consultant Gynaecologist, Mr Alexander Oboh.
"As a retired nurse who started nurse training in 1963 at Pinderfields and retired after 45 years of nursing, I can say the organisation, professionalism, and care I received was amazing.

"Well done to everyone.”

