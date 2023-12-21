Therapy dog lodge opens at Wakefield hospital and is paw-fect for canine companionship

A new purpose-built lodge has got tails wagging as it opens for patients to enjoy canine companionship thanks to therapy dogs.

The South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust officially opened ‘The Pad’ in the grounds of Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield, on Friday, December 8.

The new wooden lodge is fully insulated and is complete with paw print paving leading to a kennel-shaped gate securing a fully-enclosed garden.

The trust says it will give patients and staff the opportunity to spend time with temperament-assessed therapy dogs, known as ‘canine befrienders’, in a comfortable and safe environment.

The new lodge encourages NHS service users to enjoy canine companionship with therapy dogs.

The trust’s canine befrienders project was set up in January 2020 to provide service users and staff with the opportunity to experience the many benefits of spending time with a therapy animal on a regular basis.

Friendly dogs with reliable temperaments visit the trust’s mental health inpatient wards with their owners, who give their time voluntarily to provide companionship and boost wellbeing.

Following the project’s success, work on The Pad began in January 2022 in the grounds of Fieldhead Hospital’s ‘caring gardens’, courtesy of a £30,000 award to the trust from The Royal Canine Foundation.

Befriending project and volunteer support co-ordinator, Angie Barker, said: “Dogs provide unconditional acceptance which is particularly beneficial for people who struggle to form connections and relationships with other people.

'The Pad’ opened in the grounds of Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield earlier this month.

"They provide a ‘way in’ to working with people who would otherwise prefer not to engage with other people.

“Spending time with the dogs also creates social benefits – they bring a warmth and friendliness which breaks down barriers and encourages conversation which can help people to develop their social and communication skills.

“We are so proud to open The Pad and welcome people to this unique and exciting place – from dog lovers to people who are curious about the many benefits of spending time with animals.

"We hope that it will help to promote and highlight the work of the canine befrienders service, both locally and further afield, showcasing the benefits of animal-assisted interventions in supporting people who are experiencing mental health difficulties.”