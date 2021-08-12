These are the numbers of Covid cases in the Wakefield district by area

HealthLatest Covid figures These are the numbers of Covid cases in the Wakefield district by areaThese are the latest figures of positive Covid tests in Wakefield district by disrtict.By James CarneyThursday, 12th August 2021, 1:16 pmUpdated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 1:18 pm Overall there has been a fall in the number of positive cases.1. Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton61 cases Buy photo2. Airedale and Ferry Fryston59 cases Buy photo3. Altofts and Whitwood56 cases Buy photo4. Castleford Central and Glasshoughton69 cases Buy photoWakefieldNext Page Page 1 of 6