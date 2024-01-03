Thinking of quitting in 2024? Stop smoking support is available in Wakefield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yorkshire Smokefree is the local NHS stop smoking service and its friendly team provides free expert advice and support throughout your smoke-free journey.
They have a free helpline which can be contacted on 0800 612 0011 or you can also use the online service or arrange a call back via the Yorkshire Smokefree website.
There are many reasons you may want to quit: health benefits, financial reasons, or preventing second-hand smoke in the home or car.
Whichever it might be, Yorkshire Smokefree has already helped thousands of people go smoke-free and can help you too.
Sonia Brown, manager of Yorkshire Smokefree in Wakefield said: “Quitting smoking can be hard but it’s easier with our support. We offer telephone support, face-to-face sessions and our online quit programme.
“We welcome all clients, including those who have tried to stop smoking with us before and have relapsed. We can help in lots of different ways depending on your preference and what’s available in your area.
‘‘Our services are free, friendly and flexible and you will always have access to our specialist advisors who have helped thousands of people to go smoke-free.
‘‘So, if you are thinking of making a change in 2024, please do get in touch.”
In Wakefield District, the most recent figures show that smoking prevalence has reduced to 12.5 per cent in recent years. However it continues to have a detrimental impact on people’s lives.
November’s Wakefield District Health and Wellbeing Board meeting heard that between 2020 and 2022, one in seven deaths in the district were estimated to be attributable to smoking.
Meanwhile results from the Wakefield School Health Survey in 2022 showed 26 per cent of Year 5 pupils, 27 per cent of Year 7 pupils and 24 per cent of Year 9 pupils reporting someone inside the home smoked.
New Government plans propose to create a smokefree generation by introducing legislation making it an offence for anyone born on or after 1 January 2009 to be sold tobacco products.
This would effectively raise the smoking age by a year each year until it applies to the whole population.