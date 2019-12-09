This is how NHS staff can get free meals and taxi rides this Christmas

NHS staff are being offered free food and journeys this Christmas by ride-hailing company Uber.

The company are offering up to £20 worth of vouchers to all NHS staff, which can be spent on either journeys or food (delivered by the company's delivery branch, Uber Eats).

In a statement, Uber said: "Christmas is a busy time of year for everyone, but perhaps none more so than for NHS staff. To say thank you for everything they do for us all year, this Christmas we’re trying to make their lives a little bit easier.

"Between Monday, 23 December and Friday, 27 December, NHS staff members can enjoy either a free ride to and from work or a free meal at the end of their shift from Uber Eats, giving them an opportunity to put their feet up."

Hundreds of thousands of NHS staff are expected to work on Christmas day, with nurses, midwives, paramedics and care workers among the positions on duty.

To register for the vouchers, staff should visit the Uber website, where they will be able to use their NHS email address to qualify for the offer.

Staff will then be able to choose between two £10 vouchers for rides or two £10 vouchers for food.

Voucher codes will then be emailed, and can be applied in the Uber or Uber Eats app for money off orders.

The offer is open to all NHS staff, and vouchers are valid between Monday, December 23 and Friday, December 27, 2019.

To register, or for more information, visit the Uber website.