This party in a Wakefield ‘nanna’s’ memory, could become an annual event

A fun ‘nanna’ who helped many people during her lifetime was remembered with a fundraiser for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Pat’s Party, was organised by Natalie Hart in memory of her mum, Pat Greenhill of Wakefield. It raised £3,200.

Pat was 66 when she died from bowel cancer in 2018. She had retired a few years previously from her job as a customer service officer at Leeds City Council.

Natalie said: “My mum was diagnosed 16 months prior to passing away. She was told it was terminal right from the start, but they offered her chemotherapy to slow it down.

“When she was ill she never complained, and lived life as well as she could. She was super positive, which made it easier for the family to deal with. My mum will be remembered by her sense of humour. She was a very funny lady, full of life and such good fun.”

Pat received her chemotherapy at St James’ University Hospital, Leeds. Pat’s Party took place at Carlton Social Club, Wakefield, supported by local businesses and sportspeople, including Leeds United, boxer Josh Warrington and Morrisons. It is to be an annual event.

