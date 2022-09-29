Trampoline fitness class begins in Wakefield, encouraging locals to bounce into fitness
New fitness classes have bounced into Wakefield - quite literally- with the award-winning workout ((BOUNCE)) debuting in Sandal.
((BOUNCE)) runs Mondays and Wednesdays at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club and uses trampoline-based workouts to improve fitness.
The classes are available throughout the country and with help from Destiny Linton-Turburas, avid ((BOUNCE)) attendee turned instructor, they have finally made their way to Wakefield.
On bringing the class to Sandal, Destiny said: “I wanted Wakefield to have a ((BOUNCE)) class as the nearest was still too far away.
"I thought this is something I could set up and run myself which turned out to be one of the best decisions I've made.
“Our motto is: ‘Fun. Friendly. Fierce’ so prepare to work hard but feel welcomed, smile and have a laugh but here's a warning.. its addictive!”
To find out more visit: ((BOUNCE)) Wakefield