Trampoline fitness class begins in Wakefield, encouraging locals to bounce into fitness

New fitness classes have bounced into Wakefield - quite literally- with the award-winning workout ((BOUNCE)) debuting in Sandal.

By Kara McKune
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:00 pm

((BOUNCE)) runs Mondays and Wednesdays at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club and uses trampoline-based workouts to improve fitness.

The classes are available throughout the country and with help from Destiny Linton-Turburas, avid ((BOUNCE)) attendee turned instructor, they have finally made their way to Wakefield.

On bringing the class to Sandal, Destiny said: “I wanted Wakefield to have a ((BOUNCE)) class as the nearest was still too far away.

BOUNCE runs every Monday and Wednesday evening.

"I thought this is something I could set up and run myself which turned out to be one of the best decisions I've made.

“Our motto is: ‘Fun. Friendly. Fierce’ so prepare to work hard but feel welcomed, smile and have a laugh but here's a warning.. its addictive!”

To find out more visit: ((BOUNCE)) Wakefield

BOUNCE classes are available at hundreds of studios throughout the country including Wakefield.
Child friendly classes are also available.
