Staff from The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust radiology team are raising money to fund a state of the art 3 Tesla MRI Scanner.

They aim to raise £20,000 which will go towards the faster and more advanced scanner at Wakefield’s Pinderfields Hospital.

Radiologists, consultants, sonographers, nurses and secretaries have committed to take part in this year's Great North Run to raise the funds.

TV presenter Jane McDonald recently visited the Trust to show her support for the team and generously committing to match the funds raised.

Speaking to the staff, Jane said: “I’m thrilled to bits that you’re doing this and as an incentive, I’ll match donations, pound for pound. Well done and good luck!”

An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body; including the brain, spinal cord, bones and joints.

MRI machines play a crucial role in the management of patients, particularly those with cancer, heart disease and strokes.

The trust has recently installed new scanners at its other hospital sites in Dewsbury and Pontefract and has approved a new Radiology Suite at Pinderfields Hospital.

Official fundraising for the new MRI machine will begin next year.

Advanced scanning capabilities will also allow the trust to take part in cutting edge research.

Keith Ramsay, Chairman of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and MY Hospitals Charity, said: “The radiology team at Pinderfields Hospital are committed to improving the experience of all our patients and are invested in being at the forefront of cutting edge research.

"They embody the core values of our Trust in everything they do; taking responsibility for providing the best services and always looking for ways to improve what we do.

“They were keen to hit the ground running – literally - with fundraising plans for 2023 and so have committed to compete in the Great North Run ahead of the official MRI fundraising launch.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at our Trust and say thank you to Jane for her very generous offer to match monies raised.

"I wish all the runners the best of luck with the race and their early fundraising target.”