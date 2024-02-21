UK Sepsis Trust supports ‘Martha’s rule’ rollout in following teen's death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martha's Rule is named after Martha Mills, who died aged 13 in 2021 after failures to identify and properly treat a case of sepsis that developed while she was in hospital.

She developed sepsis after sustaining a laceration to her pancreas from a bike accident on a family holiday in Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year Martha’s mother, Merope Mills, helped think tank Demos write a report calling on NHS England to urgently put in place ‘Martha’s rule’, which she said would “effectively formalise the idea of asking for a second opinion”.

Patients and their families around the country will soon have the option to request a rapid second opinion if they are concerned about a condition worsening, thanks to the nationwide NHS rollout of Martha's Rule.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Merope said: “We’re really pleased that implementation is going to begin in April because we believe beyond anything else that it will save lives, that families and patients have a real value, a role to play in hospitals.

“Sometimes doctors are incredibly overstretched and they cannot always spot the same changes in a patient that family and patients themselves can, so we feel this is a real resource and we think it will help rather than hinder a busy, overstretched workforce.”

UK Sepsis Trust’s Founder & Joint CEO Dr Ron Daniels said: "As a charity dealing with and offering support to those affected by sepsis including the bereaved, we welcome the news that Martha’s Rule is to be rolled out nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The themes highlighted by Martha’s case — of families feeling that they’re not being listened to — are common.

“Whilst a second opinion is not the one and only solution — avoidable harm will continue to occur — it is an important part of the broader solution and will help to prevent many families enduring the same pain as Martha's family."

Martha's Rule allows patients and their families to voice concerns and seek additional medical opinions when they feel their care needs are not adequately met.

This crucial step aims to address instances where patients experience rapidly deteriorating health and perceive a gap in the care they receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martha's Rule represents a significant step forward in patient-centred care and underscores the importance of proactive measures to ensure timely and appropriate medical interventions.

By empowering patients and families to advocate for their healthcare needs, Martha's Rule aligns with UKST's mission to prevent sepsis-related harm and support those affected by this life-threatening condition.

Sepsis claims 48,000 lives in the UK each year, thousands of which are preventable deaths.

Families affected by sepsis can get support from UKST at https://sepsistrust.org/get-support/

What is sepsis?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It occurs when the body’s immune system – which normally helps to protect us and fight infection – goes into overdrive.

Sepsis can lead to shock, multiple organ failure and sometimes death, especially if not recognised early and treated promptly – which is why presenting to healthcare at the appropriate time is so important.

Children – a child may have sepsis if he/she:

*Is breathing very fast

*Has a ‘fit’ or convulsion

*Looks mottled, bluish or pale

*Has a rash that does not fade when pressed

*Is very lethargic or difficult to wake

*Feels abnormally cold to touch

Adults – An adult may have sepsis if they show signs of:

*Slurred speech or confusion

*Extreme shivering or muscle pain

*Passing no urine (in a day)

*Severe breathlessness

*It feels as though you're going to die

*Skin mottled or discoloured

Call 999 or visit A&E if someone has any of these sepsis symptoms.