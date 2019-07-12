VIDEO: Join McFly star Danny Jones, Disney's Toy Story 4 and The Incredibles in a 10 Minute Shake Up to help children's health and wellbeing

McFly star and The Voice Kids judge Danny Jones has joined forces with Public Health England, Sport England and Disney UK to encourage children to get active this summer and take part in 10 Minute Shake Up games.

The 10 minute bursts of active fun aim to get kids moving and count towards the 60 minutes they need to be on the move every day to keep healthy, not only physically, but mentally too.

The Shake Ups focus on skills such as running, jumping, throwing, catching and balance and can be completed throughout the day.

There are also 10 Minute Shake Up videos inspired by Disney favourites, including Toy Story 4, The Incredibles 2, The Lion King and Frozen.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DISNEY SHAKE UP VIDEOS AND GAMES

The 10 Minute Shake Ups with Disney also aim to inspire longer term activity among children, promoting healthy habits all year round.