Visiting restrictions lifted at Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals

Visitor restrictions have been lifted at all Mid Yorkshire hospitals, almost a month after they were introduced.

The restrictions had been in place at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospitals due to flu fears.

Open visiting had been removed and strict visiting hours were in place in an attempt to prevent the spread of illnesses such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

Visitors were temporarily banned at Dewsbury and District Hospital in the run up to Christmas.

But these restrictions have now been lifted, and open visiting reintroduced.

A spokesperson for Mid Yorshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: "All visiting restrictions have now been lifted and open visiting has resumed in all hospitals, on all wards.

"Thank you for your cooperation whilst the restrictions were in place.

"Please remember you should not visit your loved ones in hospital if you have diarrhoea and/or vomiting, coughs, cold or flu-like symptoms."

For the latest information on visiting people in hospital, visit the Mid Yorks NHS Trust website.