Wakefield and Pontefract hospital patients first in the country to be treated with new light-activated antimicrobial
The new treatment, called Steriwave, uses a specific wavelength of red light to destroy pathogens that colonise the nose, that can spread to cause infections.
The treatment is being used on hip and knee patients coming in for surgery at Pinderfields and Pontefract hospitals following a successful trial at Pontefract Hospital last year.
Dr Stuart Bond, Consultant Antimicrobial Pharmacist and Director of Innovation, said: “We are very excited to be the first Trust to be giving patients access to this important new technology which kills viruses, bacteria, and fungi with a five-minute treatment.”
Carolyn Cross, Chief Executive Officer at Ondine Biomedical, said: “We are delighted the Trust has adopted Steriwave, particularly as the NHS is seen around the world as a leader in antibiotic stewardship in response to the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.”