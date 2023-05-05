Wakefield-based Aspire supports those paralysed by spinal cord injuries from their first days in hospital and beyond, helping them to ultimately lead independent lives.

The grant from the ScottishPower Foundation will help pay for independent living advisors, who all have a spinal cord injury themselves, to provide support at eight NHS Spinal Cord Injury Centres across the UK, including Wakefield.

The charity is among those that will share a funding total of almost £1.2million from the ScottishPower Foundation.

Wakefield based charity Aspire helps those who have a spinal cord injury lead fulfilled and independent lives.