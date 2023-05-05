Wakefield-based charity project among those receiving a share of £1.2 million funding boost
A Wakefield charity is among seven English worthy causes receiving funding from the ScottishPower Foundation.
Wakefield-based Aspire supports those paralysed by spinal cord injuries from their first days in hospital and beyond, helping them to ultimately lead independent lives.
The grant from the ScottishPower Foundation will help pay for independent living advisors, who all have a spinal cord injury themselves, to provide support at eight NHS Spinal Cord Injury Centres across the UK, including Wakefield.
The charity is among those that will share a funding total of almost £1.2million from the ScottishPower Foundation.
Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “Projects like this are prime examples of how the ScottishPower Foundation’s support is helping to create a better world, for generations today and those of the future, and why it’s important for us to recognise and boost the incredible work of charities across the UK.”