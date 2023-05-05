News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield-based charity project among those receiving a share of £1.2 million funding boost

A Wakefield charity is among seven English worthy causes receiving funding from the ScottishPower Foundation.

By Kara McKune
Published 5th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Wakefield-based Aspire supports those paralysed by spinal cord injuries from their first days in hospital and beyond, helping them to ultimately lead independent lives.

The grant from the ScottishPower Foundation will help pay for independent living advisors, who all have a spinal cord injury themselves, to provide support at eight NHS Spinal Cord Injury Centres across the UK, including Wakefield.

The charity is among those that will share a funding total of almost £1.2million from the ScottishPower Foundation.

Wakefield based charity Aspire helps those who have a spinal cord injury lead fulfilled and independent lives.Wakefield based charity Aspire helps those who have a spinal cord injury lead fulfilled and independent lives.
Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “Projects like this are prime examples of how the ScottishPower Foundation’s support is helping to create a better world, for generations today and those of the future, and why it’s important for us to recognise and boost the incredible work of charities across the UK.”

