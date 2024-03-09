Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Stuart Reid, a highly regarded Consultant in Emergency Medicine will join Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), which has a base in Nostell, in a brand-new role, which focuses on clinical care delivery, evaluation and clinical governance.

His responsibilities aim to umbrella patient safety and clinical quality provided by YAA clinical crew alongside leading the strategy for medical innovation and development.

Sheffield-based Dr Reid is currently a Consultant in Emergency Medicine at the Northern General Hospital and has spent the last four years as the clinical lead for the South Yorkshire Major Trauma Network.

Dr Stuart Reid will join Nostell-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance as their new Medical Director.

Mike Harrop, YAA Chairman commented on Dr Reid’s appointment: “We are thrilled to have Stuart join YAA and bring with him his extensive experience in pre-hospital care and major trauma.

"Stuart is a highly regarded medical professional, not only within Yorkshire, but within wider networks, and has established himself as a respected, compassionate, and trusted leader.

"I look forward to working closely with Stuart to continue to advance YAA clinical practices and ensure we provide the people of Yorkshire and its visitors with the best possible care and air ambulance service.”

Dr Reid also brings with him over 10 years of HEMS experience having worked with a neighbouring air ambulance charity prior to his post at YAA.

Commenting on his appointment Stuart said: “I am absolutely delighted to be taking up the role as YAA’s Medical Director. Through my experience as a HEMS Doctor for other air ambulances and my roles at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals I have worked with many of the YAA team over the years and treated their patients through the whole system to hospital discharge.