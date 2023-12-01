Wakefield Council has been awarded £5m in funding for a five-year research programme to gain more insight into why residents in the district have poorer health than people living in other parts of the country.

The evidence gathered from the research of the new programme will be used to improve understanding and help shape the way local services are delivered in the future to help residents live healthier lives.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This is such welcome news for our district.

"The Wakefield district is a wonderful place to live, but sadly it’s still the case that many of our residents will not reach retirement age in good health.

"This funding will help us to change that by giving us greater insight into what affects our residents’ health and well-being and ultimately allow us to deliver services to our communities that really make a difference.”

Wakefield is one of 11 applicants to be awarded funding to establish a Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC), from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

The council will set up the research programme in partnership with Leeds Beckett University, Sheffield Hallam University, St George’s Community Centre and Prosper Wakefield, with the funding allowing the partnership to work closely with communities to understand what is already strong and works for them.

It will also give residents the chance to make their own decisions about health and care and will ensure the council and its partners focus more on the right priorities and outcomes for all Wakefield residents.

Jo Webster, accountable officer from Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership, said: “Tackling health inequalities is at the heart of what our health and care system is here to do so it is great that we have received this funding to help tackle the unfair and avoidable differences in health between different groups of people.”

A key part of the programme will see St George’s Community Centre and Prosper Wakefield involving residents and communities in the research.

Residents will have the opportunity to become community journalists and researchers, developing skills to work with their own community to find out more about their health needs.