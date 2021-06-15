Wakefield Council chiefs issue let’s keep going plea as lockdown restrictions remain

Resident have been urged to have their vaccines.

Despite hopes that all remaining restrictions might be lifted on June 21, a recent rapid rise in the number of cases of the new Covid-19 Delta variant has forced the Government to delay this until 19 July. This will be reviewed no later than July 12.

Now, local health experts are stressing that whilst people may be disappointed by the news, it is essential everyone plays their part in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “There is no doubt that many people will be frustrated by this latest news. I am extremely aware that residents and businesses across our district have experienced some extremely challenging times.

"I would like to thank everyone for their patience and continued hard work. It is easy to become complacent but we must remember that we still have relatively high case rates across the district so please keep going and protect each other.”

Anna Hartley, Wakefield Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “I want us all to keep going and not become complacent. Vaccination and testing play a very important part in our ongoing steps towards recovery, as does adherence to the ongoing advice of HANDS, FACE, SPACE and FRESH AIR.

“Check your eligibility for your Covid-19 vaccination and, if eligible, please take up the offer immediately. Remember you need two vaccinations to protect yourself against the Delta variant.

“There are a wide range of testing options available across the district, and I would encourage everyone to play their part in protecting themselves and those around them, and continuing to drive down infection rates.”

There are two key types of Covid-19 testing – lateral flow tests for people with no symptoms (asymptomatic) and PCR testing for those displaying symptoms. Lateral flow tests can be accessed in the following ways:

Home tests: Visit https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or call 119 to order tests for home delivery.

Community sites: For a full list of community sites where people can collect lateral flow tests, including local pharmacies, visit https://maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk.

Education: Secondary and college students are already being given tests to use at home twice a week, throughout term time and the holidays. Some Wakefield schools are also piloting 'school collect' where families can collect kits from school. Please contact your school directly to check if they are taking part.

Workplace testing: This includes testing sites, where a supervised test can be taken, and workplace collect, where a box of tests can be picked up to use at home.

Anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms, should immediately book a test by calling 119 or visiting https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

Further information about all testing options across the Wakefield district is available at https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/about-the-council/coronavirus-information/getting-a-covid-19-test.

From 21 June, weddings and funerals can go ahead with more than 30 guests provided social distancing remains in place.

At Pontefract and Wakefield Crematoria, the number of mourners that can attend is as follows:

30 mourners at Pontefract Crematorium

26 mourners at Wakefield Crematorium

There are arrangements for mourners to attend outside the crematorium, providing they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

All maximum numbers do not include people supporting the service.

There is no longer a restriction to the number of mourners attending a burial at one of Wakefield Council’s cemeteries provided residents follow social distancing rules. Residents are reminded that face coverings remain mandatory.

The latest government announcement means that the following restrictions remain in place:

Outdoors, most social contact rules have been lifted, but gatherings of more than 30 are illegal

Indoors, the rule of six or a larger group of up to two households is allowed.

Indoor hospitality - pubs, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, bowling alleys, museums, galleries, concert halls, children play areas, hotels, B&Bs, indoor exercise classes - is allowed.

People can make a personal choice on whether to distance from friends and families - but should remain cautious.

Large indoor performances and sporting events with a capacity of 1,000 people are allowed.

Outdoor large performances and sporting events must have a maximum capacity of 4,000 people or must only be half full, whichever is lower

Bigger sports stadiums are allowed 10,000 people or can only be a quarter full, whichever is lower.

Care home residents can have up to five named visitors - two at a time - if visitors have tested negative. From 21 June, people admitted to a care home from the community will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival, so residents will have a less disruptive introduction to their new home. They will also be able to spend time away from their care home with family and friends including overnight stays.

Remaining university students to return to campus, with new home testing kits to be provided to increase testing uptake and help limit virus transmission.

Support groups and parent and child group gathering limits increased to 30 people (not including under 5s).

Legal restriction or permitted reason requirement to travel internationally has been lifted - but a traffic light system applies.