The council has been awarded a £66,259 Government grant from the Pioneer Fund to develop an interactive tool for small and medium sized food businesses.

It will help them reduce the risk of food being cross-contaminated, which is a potentially life-threatening risk for people with allergies.

The technology would be the first of its kind – and free for businesses to use – helping them to distinguish between controlled and uncontrolled cross-contamination of food allergens.

Coun Jack Hemingway.

It would improve awareness of how to manage the risks that allergens pose.

Businesses in the Wakefield district and beyond will be able to receive training, and learn what they can do to provide clearer information to consumers.

Coun Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for Climate Change whose portfolio also includes environmental health, said: “We are really pleased to have secured this funding, to develop this innovative technology.

"Sadly, food allergies can have very serious consequences, where people have lost their lives, and it is very important that businesses have access to the tools that will enable them to reduce the risks and keep customers safe.

“We hope that business in our district and across the UK, will benefit from the technology, which when ready will be free to access. And this will help customers to feel safe and confident in their food choices.”

The project has been made possible by a grant from the £12 million Regulators’ Pioneer Fund launched by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).