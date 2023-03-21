‘Taking School Swimming Seriously,’ is a new campaign between the authority and schools within the district and is aimed at promoting swimming and water safety for pupils under 12-years-old.

Through a range of swimming lessons, activities and resources, youngsters will be taught how to be safe in and around water.

For those schools signing up, the council will support additional activities around water safety and support those children who haven’t achieved the minimum standard by the time they leave junior school.

Councillors Michael Graham and Margaret Isherwood pictured with pupils and staff from Ash Grove Primary, South Elmsall, following the launch of Wakefield Council's new school swimming charter.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: "Swimming is an essential skill that all students should have the opportunity to learn and develop, and our priority is that all children in our district learn to swim before they are 12."

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, added: "As a council, we are committed to helping to save lives by ensuring children are safe in water. We want every single person in our district to be able to swim before they reach secondary school.

“The new school swimming charter will provide schools with training and resources to help give pupils the knowledge and skills they need to stay safe.”

The programme, which is available to all Wakefield district schools, will also provide opportunities for children to work towards achieving badges and certifications, which will recognise their progress.