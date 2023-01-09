Wakefield Council uses Winter Wellness campaign to raise awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

With children going back to school, and bugs likely to circulate, the Winter Wellness campaign will turn its attention to helping families keep well during the colder months and offering advice on the steps families can take to control the risk of infections.

The council has also put together a handy guide on how to spot the signs of common winter illness, and how parents and carers can help their child.

Mental health can also be a concern during the cold, dark winter months. Usually when a child or young person feels sad, stressed, frightened, or worried, these feelings will pass with time and with help from family, friends, teachers or other health or care professionals.

The council is using the campaign to raise awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and offer safer sleep advice that reduces the risk of it occurring.

Another important message is to ensure families access the right services for their needs.

West Yorkshire Healthier Together is a new website developed by local healthcare professionals to help families decide where to find advice or treatment.

The website is a tool that gives consistent, accurate and trustworthy healthcare advice and has been reviewed by local paediatricians, GPs, Community Pharmacists, 0 to 19 years' service and professionals across the region to ensure it aligns with current practices and procedures.

The site also provides guidance and information for health professionals working across hospital and primary care settings on managing common paediatric problems.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “With children coming back into close contact following the Christmas holidays, it’s inevitable that bugs will spread, and we want to make sure that families know how to control the risk of infection, spot the signs of illness and know what services they can access to get help.

“By providing that information all in one place, families will know what to do and where to go to take care of their physical and mental health this winter.”

Here are some steps that parents and carers can take to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome. Follow this advice for every sleep and nap, not just at night.

Things that parents and carers can do:

Always place your baby on their back to sleep

Keep your baby smoke free during pregnancy and after birth

Place your baby to sleep in a separate cot or Moses basket in the same room as you for the first six months

Use a firm, flat, waterproof mattress in good condition

Things to avoid:

Never sleep on a sofa or in an armchair with your baby

Don't sleep in the same bed as your baby if you smoke, have drunk alcohol, have taken drugs or medication or are extremely tired, or if your baby was born prematurely or of low birth weight

Avoid letting your baby get too hot

Don't cover your baby's face or head whilst sleeping or use loose bedding

Remove all pillows, cot bumpers and soft toys from the cot

Don't sleep your baby on a soft surface such as a pod or nest

