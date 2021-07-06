Wakefield Council's Covid testing programme expands as Delta cases rise

Last week the council encouraged all residents across the district to take a test – with schemes such as community door-knocking and ‘drop-in’ testing centres focusing on areas with the highest number of cases including the new Delta variant.

At first the scheme focused on parts of postcode areas WF1, WF2 and WF8.

But now, following an increase in local case rates, the programme has been extended to parts of WF10.

Testing is being ramped up in the district.

Over the coming days, teams of public health staff will be in the community offering help and advice and encouraging as many people as possible to have a Covid-19 PCR test.

Additional mobile testing units (MTUs) will also be available which residents can attend without booking.

Coun Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for communities, poverty and health said: “Everyone is wanting the remaining restrictions to be lifted so we can continue moving forwards to a normal way of life.

“Increasing our testing offer will help us to take the next step to a more familiar future and I urge everyone to play their part by getting tested.”

Anna Hartley, Wakefield Council’s director of public health, said: “We continue to see extremely high case rates across the district and it is essential that we all remain vigilant.

“Our advanced testing programme will drive cases down.

“Finding positive cases means contacts can isolate – thus stopping the spread of the disease and reducing cases.”

Wakefield Council has said residents should get both doses of vaccine without delay.

If you have Covid-19 symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you believe you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, arrange a PCR test immediately.