News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Wakefield district businesses deck the halls of Pinderfields Hospital in aid of MRI appeal

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has thanked local businesses for their support in raising vital funds for their MY MRI appeal.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Businesses were able to sponsor corporate baubles on the Pinderfields Christmas tree to raise money for the appeal, which aims to install a new diagnostic suite at the Wakefield hospital.

Organised by MY Hospitals Charity, which raises and allocates funds that enhance patient care across the trust, the appeal’s public phase and bauble sponsorship has already raised more than £500,000 of the required £1.25million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keith Ramsay, chairman of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “The immense generosity and community spirit demonstrated by business sponsorships will make a lasting impact on the healthcare services provided to the local community.

"We are truly grateful for their support of MY MRI appeal.”

For more information on the MY MRI appeal, visit www.mymriappeal.co.uk or text MYMRI to 70450 to donate £5 to the appeal.

Related topics:Wakefield