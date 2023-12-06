The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has thanked local businesses for their support in raising vital funds for their MY MRI appeal.

Businesses were able to sponsor corporate baubles on the Pinderfields Christmas tree to raise money for the appeal, which aims to install a new diagnostic suite at the Wakefield hospital.

Organised by MY Hospitals Charity, which raises and allocates funds that enhance patient care across the trust, the appeal’s public phase and bauble sponsorship has already raised more than £500,000 of the required £1.25million.

Keith Ramsay, chairman of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “The immense generosity and community spirit demonstrated by business sponsorships will make a lasting impact on the healthcare services provided to the local community.

"We are truly grateful for their support of MY MRI appeal.”