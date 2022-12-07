Wakefield girl in hospital with rare genetic condition entertaining MILLIONS with cute dance routines with her nurses

And after she suffered bone marrow failure, doctors first gave her chemotherapy before she had the transplant operation at Sheffield Children's hospital in September.
Pictured Penny Barraclough. An adorable young girl with a rare genetic condition has gone viral on social media after recording cute dance routines with her nurses. See SWNS story SWLNdance. Penny Barraclough’s incredible moves and bubbly personality led millions to watch her Tik Tok clips - as she underwent a stem cell bone marrow transplant in hospital. The six-year-old was diagnosed with congenital amegakaryocytic thrombocytopenia (CAMT), which left her “head to toe” in bruises and stopped her blood from clotting. And after she suffered bone marrow failure, doctors first gave her chemotherapy before she had the transplant operation at Sheffield Children's hospital in September. But fearless Penny didn’t let the dangerous illness ruin her fun during her six weeks on the ward, and instead recorded videos that won her admirers from as far as Australia. And one of her clips, where she performed a catchy routine with a staff nurse, even racked up nearly eight million views on the social media app alone. Penny’s mum Jodie Mangham, 30, who helped her record the videos, said the cheeky little girl had turned a “heart-breaking” situation into a "positive" one.
“She got all the nurses in the hospital involved, and it ended up going viral - everyone fell in love with her.
Little Penny added: “I love making the videos. They make me happy, and it’s amazing people see them all over the world.”
And it wasn’t long before her infectious joy had spread to people around the world.
Penny’s TikTok account reached new heights when a clip she made with a nurse to the sound of Sasique's ‘Kute and Neat’ received 7.9 million views.
