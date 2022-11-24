Ossett Surgery, on Kingsway, has issued a plea reminding residents to cancel their appointments if they no longer need or cannot attend them so they can utilise the time to see other patients.

Last week, the practice had 124 missed appointments that went to waste including 28 missed bloods tests, 57 health care assistant appointments, 28 nurse appointments, three clinical pharmacist meetings and eight GP appointments.

Writing on Facebook, the surgery posted: “Please help us help you by cancelling any appointments that you no longer need or cannot attend so we can utilise them for other patients who may urgently need them.

Ossett Surgery on Kingsway, Ossett.