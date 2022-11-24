Wakefield GP surgery sends out plea after 124 missed appointments last week
A GP surgery in Wakefield has urged patients to cancel their appointments if they no longer need them after recording 124 missed consultations last week.
Ossett Surgery, on Kingsway, has issued a plea reminding residents to cancel their appointments if they no longer need or cannot attend them so they can utilise the time to see other patients.
Last week, the practice had 124 missed appointments that went to waste including 28 missed bloods tests, 57 health care assistant appointments, 28 nurse appointments, three clinical pharmacist meetings and eight GP appointments.
Writing on Facebook, the surgery posted: “Please help us help you by cancelling any appointments that you no longer need or cannot attend so we can utilise them for other patients who may urgently need them.
"Appointments can be cancelled in numerous ways: by SMS from your appointment reminder text, by voicemail, by speaking with a member of staff over the phone or at reception or by emailing the practice at [email protected]”