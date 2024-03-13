Wakefield Hospice celebrates funding success from Morrisons
The charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled the hospice to buy a much-needed medicine trolley, drug cabinets/lockers for patient's beds and laptops for nursing staff's medical rounds.
The equipment for the hospice, which has been caring for patients with life limiting conditions and their families from across West Yorkshire for over thirty years, will greatly improve the efficiency of their professional nurses to administer medications to patients.
Laura Story, Ward Manager at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are so thankful to The Morrisons Foundation for their kind grant which allows us to purchase new equipment to make our medicine rounds more efficient. This means minimal disruption to patients allowing for more meaningful moments with their loved ones.”
David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “Wakefield Hospice is a highly regarded and much loved charity that provides vital care for patients and families from all across our region. I’m very proud that the Foundation has been able to support their work in such a meaningful way.”
The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £40 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.