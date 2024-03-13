Wakefield Hospice celebrates funding success from Morrisons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled the hospice to buy a much-needed medicine trolley, drug cabinets/lockers for patient's beds and laptops for nursing staff's medical rounds.

The equipment for the hospice, which has been caring for patients with life limiting conditions and their families from across West Yorkshire for over thirty years, will greatly improve the efficiency of their professional nurses to administer medications to patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Story, Ward Manager at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are so thankful to The Morrisons Foundation for their kind grant which allows us to purchase new equipment to make our medicine rounds more efficient. This means minimal disruption to patients allowing for more meaningful moments with their loved ones.”

The clinical care team at Wakefield Hospice were delighted to receive a donation from the Morrisons

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “Wakefield Hospice is a highly regarded and much loved charity that provides vital care for patients and families from all across our region. I’m very proud that the Foundation has been able to support their work in such a meaningful way.”