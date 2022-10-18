The bistro, located in Walton Community Library, will offer a breakfast and lunch menu, serving a variety of morning favourites and lunchtime classics alongside an extensive coffee menu.

All money raised through the bistro will support Wakefield Hospice, caring for local patients and families from across Wakefield.

Books and Bistro is the charity’s latest income diversification venture, following the opening of its first dress agency, Hidden Gems, also located at Charles Waterton House, alongside the hiring out of the hospice’s new catering trailer – ‘The Munchkin’ – providing bespoke catering for weddings, meetings and events.

Wakefield Hospice staff, Books and Bistro staff and Walton Community Library trustees

Helen Knowles, director of income generation at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We are delighted to open the doors to Books and Bistro this week, a lot of hard work has gone in to setting up this latest venture and we are so pleased to be able to welcome customers through our doors.

“Nestled in the Walton Community Library, Books and Bistro offers a great setting for people to enjoy a spot to eat, a coffee and catch up with friends or simply to grab a drink and enjoy a read of their favourite book in relaxing surroundings.”

Books and Bistro will be open Monday and Wednesday 1pm-4pm, Tuesday and Thursday 9.30am-4pm.

The hospice is also on the lookout for volunteers to support the running of the Bistro through a number of customer service roles, with shifts available throughout the week.

Cakes at Wakefield Hospice's new Books and Bistro cafe in Walton.