Wakefield hospitals to be impacted by junior doctors' strike next week

Junior doctors will once again strie next week causing further disruption to Wakefield and Pontefract hospitals.

The British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) have announced junior doctors will strike from 6.59am on Tuesday, April 11 until 6.59am on Saturday, April 15.

The BMA say some hospital appointments and planned treatment may need to be rearranged with healthcare teams contacting patients as soon as possible if appointments need to be changed.

They advise that If you do not hear from your healthcare team your appointment will be going ahead as planned.

Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that people who need urgent medical care continue to come forward, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

A range of local services will continue to be available to meet your healthcare needs during the industrial action, including your GP practice.

You can get face-to-face appointments for urgent problems and book routine appointments in advance and when your own GP practice is closed through the GP Care Wakefield service.

The service is available between 5pm and 9.30pm weekdays, 9am and 5pm on Saturdays, and 9am and 3pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

All you need to do is contact your own practice telephone number, at any time of day and you will get through to the right service.

King Street Walk in Centre, Wakefield, is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, between 10am and 10pm.

Call 111 or visit NHS111 online to get assessed and directed to the right place for you.

If you’re worried about your child’s health, you can find online healthcare advice recommended by local healthcare professionals at wyhealthiertogether.nhs.uk

You can also call into your local pharmacy for expert advice on many common illnesses such as headaches, sore throats and aches and pains, and there is no need to book an appointment. Using Electronic Repeat Dispensing (eRD) means your prescription will be ready without having to contact your GP each time.