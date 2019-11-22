Wakefield man urges others to speak out about mental health

After suffering with mental health, John Tremble is urging other men to speak out to raise awareness for International Men’s Day.

Mr Tremble has set up a social media platform for people and organisations to promote mental health awareness as well as activities for improving personal wellbeing.

John Tremble and his wife, Kim.

Wakefield United Mental Health and Wellbeing was launched in August as a platform for members to share ideas on how to improve their wellbeing.

Mr Tremble said: “I have no training but I do have experience, it is all about the satisfaction of being able to help and support others.

Mr Tremble started the group after losing a friend and decided that it would be a good platform for people to speak to others without judgement.

He said: “I wanted to do something that will help other people to be able to speak out whether this is guidance for others or to seek help.

Mr Tremble believe that everyone from a young age needs to know that it is okay to be upset and that the more people that speak out the better the awareness will be.

He said: “Everyone needs to take care of their own wellbeing, whether this is being active, eating better and sleeping better.

“Men do need to speak out more but that alone is not all they need, there needs to be more help on offer.”

The NHS also launched its #EveryMindMatters campaign offering free advice, tips and resources to help you look after your mental health.

Wakefield United Mental Health and Wellbeing can be found via Facebook.

International Men’s Day is held on November 19 every year.