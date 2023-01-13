ManMatters, working with Frickley Athletic Community Foundation and Oasis Christian Centre, is set to hold a physical and mental health awareness day for all people who identify as a man in South Elmsall on Wednesday January 25 from 11am to 3pm.

The day will include a range of activities with free food and drink and will provide a space for men to chat in a warm and safe space.

It has been organised by ManMatters project manager, Oliva Hemsley.

She said: “We launched ManMatters in June of last year after receiving National Lottery funding.

"We offer practical and emotional support to anyone who identifies as a male across all of Wakefield. We offer counselling, 1-to-1 support and a coffee morning in the Ridings and a coffee afternoon in South Elmsall.

"Following the success of the coffee afternoon, we have decided to launch the awareness day as something for our clients to look forward to.

"Joining up with Frickley Athletic Community Foundation and Oasis Christian Centre, we will be coming together to showcase some of the services on offer in the area for men.

"All men in Wakefield are more than welcome to come down and find out what we are about.”

The charity behind the project, Gasped, has raised awareness surrounding mental health issues including addictive behaviours, suicide and domestic abuse as well as providing supportive services to help people grow in confidence and rise to the challenges they face in Wakefield, Castleford and the surrounding areas since 1995.

