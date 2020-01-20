Wakefield mum calls on parents-to-be to learn about hypnobirth for a 'positive birthing experience'

A Wakefield mum is calling on parents-to-be to learn hypnobirth, which she says will bring a 'positive birthing experience'.

Sheryl Wynne, founder of Simply Natal, battles with mental health and suffers with birth trauma following the birth to her first son, Riley, in 2014.

Sheryll Wynne is calling on parents to learn hypnobirth after experiencing traumatic birth.

Sheryl said: “That day when I gave birth to my first son everything changed, I couldn't help how I felt and I lived for months in a state of grief having constant flashbacks to the traumatic birth."

Sheryl says she received help from Turning Point Therapy when Riley was nine-months-old.

It was then she decided to change her career from teacher to a hypnobirthing teacher.

Hypnobirthing is a method of pain management that can be used during labour and adds relaxation, visualisation and mindfulness techniques to help you concentrate on your body and the birth of your baby."

She said “Whether our experiences are positive or negative, perinatal mental health problems can sneak up on people and knock the wind out of them.

“We learn that giving birth can be terrifying and there's not enough support for parents, it’s like you are forgotten about as long as your baby is ok."

“We all need preparation for birth and there are not enough services available.

“There needs to be more high quality classes to make people feel safe and empowered while giving birth."

For more information visit the website here.