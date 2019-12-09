Wakefield mum calls on parents to join baby groups to improve mental well-being

A Wakefield mum is urging other mums to take part in mummy and baby sessions to improve their well-being and reduce feeling isolated.

Mandy Plues, founder of Relax Lyrical Baby Massage and Yoga, which runs every week with mums of all ages taking part with their babies.

Baby yoga helps both babies and parents well being.

She said: "It's nice having something planned to do. You think you're the only one experiencing panic and struggle until you speak to other mums.

"It's nice having people in the same boat and being able to have an adult chat while knowing your children are safe and happy.

"These groups help improve personal well-being by allowing to reduce feelings of isolation, anxiety and provide relief in knowing that other people are also struggling with the change."

The group gives new mums the chance to speak with other mum and also gives the opportunity to share tips and advice to help get through the manic days and can help reduce stress levels.

The sessions take place every Wednesday morning at The Den in the Ridings Shopping Centre. For information visit the page via Facebook.