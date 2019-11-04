Wakefield mum hopes to help the community's well being through exercise

After suffering with the feeling of defeat, a Wakefield fitness enthusiast is trying to help build the community's confidence.

Three years ago Paula Appleton, 50, decided enough was enough and decided to improve her fitness and health.

Miss Appleton said: “ I was overweight, unfit and unhappy and it has now changed my life. "

She has now been organised Walking Fit alongside Family Fit, Running Fit and Fighting Fit to help give guidance and support to the communities.

“Fitness is about increasing activity and feeling better about yourself," she said.

“If you're like me, middle aged, or maybe your kids have left home or relationship is on the rocks, just doing that bit of fitness through the week improves your wellbeing all around."

Wednesday Walkers has now been taking place in Ossett on a weekly basis and has become popular with the community, with an average of 30 people taking part each week.

Miss Appleton said that there was nothing really for families to do together to keep them active and that was fun and by doing this, families get into a routine of doing something important for their health on a regular basis.

Wednesday Walkers was introduced to allow people of all shapes, sizes, fitness levels and ages to come together and enjoy a walk at a pace suitable to your level.

“Everyone has a talk while walking, it helps remove the feeling of isolation with it encouraging new friendships," Miss Appleton said.

“Everybody walks together, nobody is left behind and it gives you the opportunity to inspire others, whatever is said on the walk stays on the walk."

The weekly group is lead by volunteers and is completely free to anyone wanting to take part.

Miss Appleton is now hoping to spread the word of how important fitness is to improve personal wellbeing, with just a simple walk improving your mental and physical health massively.

“I love it," she said. "I have never been happier, social networking is massive with the potential to battle loneliness."

For more information or to take part in Wednesday Walkers visit: https://www.facebook.com/WalkingFitWestYorkshire/?hc_location=ufi