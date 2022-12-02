Wakefield mum-of-three given devastating cancer diagnosis aged 34 after missing smear test

Claire Stewart missed her smear test by two years after putting off attending.

Claire Stewart – who has three young children – said she missed her smear test by two years after putting off attending.

However in April this year, Claire was given the devastating news that she had cervical cancer.

The news shattered Claire’s world and she immediately told of her anger at herself for not attending the screening earlier.

Thankfully, Claire has recently been given the all clear – but has had to undergo a hysterectomy.

She said she was shielding from Covid at the time and believed she was fine.

She is now on a mission to tell other women to get checked as soon as possible – with a recent post on forum Leedsplace going viral after her frank admission.

Claire, now 35, said: “I was diagnosed this year at 34.

"I missed my smear test by two years and I felt so annoyed at myself for not taking care of myself."

In a message to other women, she added: “Please don’t put your self last and put things off."

To help raise awareness, she has now set up her own ‘creatives cancer’ support group which offers weekly art and craft workshops free of charge for those affected.

Claire – who runs an epoxy resin art business – said it was a chance for people to have something to look forward to each week.

"They can learn new skills including jewellery making and glass painting”, she said.

"After going through cancer myself I had some dark days and I couldn’t find any groups like this.

"I am hoping to use my experience and help others now.”

To find the group, search The Crafty Creatives- Cancer support group on Facebook.

NHS symptoms of cervical cancer to look out for:Vaginal bleeding that's unusual for you – including bleeding during or after sex, between your periods or after the menopause, or having heavier periods than usual