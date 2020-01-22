Wakefield mum's warning after being sold baby formula that was THREE MONTHS out of date

A South Kirkby mum has issued a warning to parents after discovering her daughter was drinking baby formula that went out of date before she was born.

Tanya Hartill, 26, says her daughter had finished seven bottles of the formula before she realised that it was three months past its best-by date.

Tanya Hartill, 26, says her daughter had finished seven bottles of formula before she realised it was more than three months out of date.

Tanya said: “I got two packs of milk from Asda Living in Trinity Walk. This one went out of date on the 18th November, but my daughter wasn’t born until the 28th.

“I went in the cupboard Monday night and she’d had seven bottles before I realised it was out of date.

“I always go up town on payday and treat my kids to something nice, like you do. But that was the last time I use Asda.”

Out of date formula is not usually considered harmful, but nutrients in the product can begin to degrade over time, meaning babies can be left without a balanced diet.

The milk expired in November, more than a week before Willow was born. Photo: Tanya Hartill

Tanya claims that eight-week-old Willow suffered with stomach aches for almost a week after drinking the formula.

Tanya, who lives in South Kirkby, said: “It was days before she slept for more than four hours without waking up screaming with a stomach ache.

“The doctors said there was nothing they could do for her because it’s her stomach.”

Ms Hartill, who also has three older daughters, returned the formula to the shop and was offered a gift card.

She is now urging parents to check the date on all baby formulas before feeding them to their children.

A spokesperson for Asda said: “We take any complaint about baby products extremely seriously and as soon as we were made aware of this incident we launched an investigation to understand what could have happened here.

"We would like to reassure customers that we have strict processes in place to ensure all of the products in our stores are in date. Unfortunately, on this occasion there was an error in our process, for which we are truly sorry and are addressing.

"We can reassure our customers that all the Aptimil products on our shelves are in date. We are very sorry for Ms Hartill’s experience on this occasion and have provided a gesture of goodwill to apologise for any upset caused.”