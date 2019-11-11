Wakefield mum urges businesses to assign mental health first aider

A wakefield mum is calling on businesses to appoint a mental health first aider to support their staff

Mandy plues, founder of Yorkshire Mental Health First Aid Ltd., battles with mental health herself and feels it is important that there is more support specifically in work environments.

Mandy Plues came second at Inspiring Business Woman of the Year 2019 awards.

The training allows people to receive qualifications and be able to help in a crisis situation at work while waiting for professionals arrive.

Mandy said: “We are not there to diagnose, we are there to help out. It's being able to have non judgemental conversations to colleagues and be supportive."

Mandy, who came second at Inspiring Business Woman of the Year awards 2019, says she hopes to spread the word to other companies and encourage them to join in to support mental health.

“There needs to be a greater understanding in employment, some people do not understand enough to be able to offer the correct support," she said.

Mandy provides the training and is hoping it will become a policy in the future for all businesses to assign a mental health first aider.

She set up her business after years of battling with mental health and found it helped not only her, but many others as well.

She said: “It can be hard for me sometimes but I brush it off, it is massively important to look after yourself mentally and physically."

Mandy also said that is important for this training to be provided so that employees know that they have support no matter where they are.

If someone is in work and can't get a break to call a friend, there will be someone there they can go speak to that understands.

The training can be provided to any member of staff.

For more information visit the website - Yorkshire Mental Health First Aid Ltd.