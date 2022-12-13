Wakefield NHS marks Covid-19 vaccination anniversary with booster plea
Two years on since the NHS in Wakefield District delivered the first COVID-19 jabs in the district, health leaders are renewing calls for people to get boosted ahead of Christmas.
The UK was the first in the world to start the life-saving vaccinations, with the first jab given on December 8 and the first jab in Wakefield District on December 16.
Since then the NHS has delivered more than 143 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, equating to an average of over 196,000 doses a day, which has prevented countless hospitalisations and saved hundreds of thousands of lives.
But with cases of COVID-19 on the rise again and people set to gather for the festive period, the NHS is urging anyone eligible for a booster to come forward now.
Chris Skelton, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination rollout in Wakefield District, said: “The determination and dedication of NHS staff and volunteers up and down the country to roll out the vaccine is something we can all look back on with great pride. It’s thanks to them, and our GP and pharmacy colleagues, that we have managed to get back to a pre-pandemic way of life again and look forward to a Christmas without restrictions.
“However, while COVID-19 may feel like a thing of the past, the health service is facing huge pressure from all angles and we continue to deal with COVID-19 hospitalisations as well as the resurgence of flu and other respiratory viruses. Just as it was two years ago, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and help the NHS is to make sure you are up to date with both your COVID-19 and flu jabs.”
Everyone aged 50 and over is eligible for the booster, along with anyone who has a condition putting them at increased risk from COVID-19. This includes people who are immunosuppressed (or who live with someone who is) and pregnant women, as well as health and care staff and unpaid carers. You can find your nearest walk-in clinics at www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab or book an appointment at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119, free of charge.