Wakefield NHS marks Covid-19 vaccination anniversary with booster plea

The UK was the first in the world to start the life-saving vaccinations, with the first jab given on December 8 and the first jab in Wakefield District on December 16.

Since then the NHS has delivered more than 143 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, equating to an average of over 196,000 doses a day, which has prevented countless hospitalisations and saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with cases of COVID-19 on the rise again and people set to gather for the festive period, the NHS is urging anyone eligible for a booster to come forward now.

The UK was the first in the world to start the life-saving vaccinations, with the first jab given on December 8 and the first jab in Wakefield District on December 16.

Chris Skelton, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination rollout in Wakefield District, said: “The determination and dedication of NHS staff and volunteers up and down the country to roll out the vaccine is something we can all look back on with great pride. It’s thanks to them, and our GP and pharmacy colleagues, that we have managed to get back to a pre-pandemic way of life again and look forward to a Christmas without restrictions.

“However, while COVID-19 may feel like a thing of the past, the health service is facing huge pressure from all angles and we continue to deal with COVID-19 hospitalisations as well as the resurgence of flu and other respiratory viruses. Just as it was two years ago, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and help the NHS is to make sure you are up to date with both your COVID-19 and flu jabs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad