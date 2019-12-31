Wakefield nurses celebrate 45 years of service to the NHS

Three long serving Pinderfields Nurses are celebrating 45 years of friendship and NHS service.

Colleen King, a Burns Sister, Anita Ruckledge MBE, Lead Dementia Nurse and Sister Karen Walker from the Plastic Surgery Dressing Clinic began their careers together and have remained friends throughout the years. The three began their nursing careers in December of 1974.

Colleen King, Anita Ruckledge and Karen Walker celebrate 45 years of service and friendship

It is thought that Burns sister Colleen King could be the longest serving burns nurse in the UK, after 42 years of service in her department.

Sister Colleen King said: “I’ve worked with some fantastic people over the years and I couldn’t do my job without the support of every member of the burns team.

“Nursing is my passion and who I am and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. It’s been wonderful sharing my nursing journey with the two people I started my career with, as we've been able to support each other and share our expertise.”

Anita Ruckledge was awarded an MBE in 2015.

Anita said; “I am privileged to be able to do a job that I really love and I believe it is my vocation.

“This is work that you have to do with passion and I am so lucky to be able to do this every day and having two of my friends to share my nursing journey with has been amazing.”

Sister Karen Walker devoted her nursing career to numerous departments at Pinderfields Hospital. These include: Ophthalmology, Elderly Medicine and Orthopaedics before becoming a Ward Sister for the Plastic Surgery Dressing Clinic, where she remains now.

“I have had a fantastic career doing a job I truly love. As I walk around Wakefield town I regularly see people I have nursed and they always stop me for a chat.

“I feel very lucky to have spent my working life doing a job I love with wonderful people. In my current role as Sister on the Plastic Surgery Dressing Clinic Unit, I work with one of the best teams I have ever had the pleasure of working with and when I eventually retire I will miss them all!”