Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospitals accredited to highest possible anaesthesia standards
The Trust, which covers Pinderfields Hospital, Pontefract Hospital and Dewsbury and District Hospital, achieved Anaesthesia Clinical Services Accreditation (ACSA) from the Royal College of Anaesthetists.
This means the Trust meets all the high standards of care in anaesthesia.
Keely Robson, Director of Operations and Division of Surgery, said: “I’m very proud of everyone in our Anaesthetics department because it is not easy to get this accreditation, they have done brilliantly well. This is great news for us and our patients who can rest assured they are in safe hands when they have anaesthesia before their surgery.”
A new plaque celebrating the achievement will be displayed on the hospital site later this year.
Dr Suzanne Taylor, Consultant Anaesthetist and ACSA Lead at the Trust, said: “Gaining accreditation is a fantastic achievement for the department, but the ultimate beneficiaries will be the patients of Mid Yorkshire.”