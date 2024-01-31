Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospitals accredited to highest possible anaesthesia standards

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Keely Robson, Director of Operations and Division of Surgery, said: “I’m very proud of everyone in our Anaesthetics department because it is not easy to get this accreditation, they have done brilliantly well. This is great news for us and our patients who can rest assured they are in safe hands when they have anaesthesia before their surgery.”