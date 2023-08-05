Jo King, a trustee of the charity since it was officially recognised in 2020, suffered a serious stroke shortly afer the last event and had to spend the next six month in hospital.

Her recovery means she will not be able to take her usual place at the front of the Pride parade when it returns this year on Sunday, August 13.

Wakefield Pride treasurer and trustee Matthew Copeland said: "Paralyzed down her right side it has been a long journey of recovery for her.

Host Glitz Van Winkle with Jo King (right) at Wakefield Pride 2022.

"Even though Jo’s faced a massive challenge to get her strength back, learn to talk and walk again, and even whilst laid up in hospital she was busy planning for this year, her stubbornness meant that she is back doing what she does best, fundraising and organising this years main Pride event with us.

"Jo is amazing and never stops, she’s a local hero for our communities.”

Instead of taking part in the parade she will undertake a sponsored walk.

Matthew said: “Jo’s absolutely gutted that due to her stroke she’s unable to take her usual position at the head of the parade and keep pace with the parade.

"Undaunted, and to raise money for Wakefield Pride, Jo has decided to do a sponsored walk of the parade route with family, friends and supporters to raise funds for Wakefield Pride, the charity she helped form. Jo never stops.

"It would be wonderful if people came out to cheer her on and wave the pride flag as she does her own walk for pride.”

The walk will take place Friday, August 11 at 5pm.

Matthew said Jo’s favourite part of Wakefield’s Pride is the community stage in Trinity Walk showcasing local young talent, followed by the parade through the city to our main stage up on Borough Road car park.

Wakefield Pride has organised events in the city since 2005.